JOSLIN, Marion T. Of Bedford, on Nov. 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Loren W. Joslin. Loving mother of Lee R. Joslin of Bedford and Grant L. Joslin of Bedford. Burial will be in Shawsheen Cemetery, Bedford. Shawsheen Funeral Home, BEDFORD.



