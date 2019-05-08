WINTERS, Marion V. Formerly of Webster, MA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 5th, 2019 at the age of 100. Born of Polish immigrants in Indiana, Marion received his first degree from Northwestern University and later, in retirement, a Master's degree in Slavic Languages and Literature at the University of Illinois, Chicago. His lifelong career in executive positions with the Social Security Administration was interrupted by 3 ½ years of active duty in the U.S. Air Corps. during WWII. Flying combat missions from Wendling field in England, he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters and he left the Air Force Reserve with the rank of Major. Throughout his working career and into retirement, Marion Winters played creative leadership roles in society, especially in Polish communities at local and national levels. He was the president of the Polish American Congress in Arizona, president of the Polish Arts Club, Chicago, and co-founder and 1st president of the Kosciuszko Foundation, Chicago. During his many years of service with the national American Council for Polish Culture he served in many positions including president. He was a member of the first American cultural organization to visit Poland after the fall of Communism to cement cultural relationship with government and Catholic hierarchy. Mr. Winters raised $50,000 dollars in 1994 to establish the first community computer center in Siedlce, Poland. For his work with the Polish community he has been bestowed honors including the Order of Cavalier's Cross from President of Poland and the Kosciuszko Foundation Gold Medal. Supremely devoted and beloved husband of Jo Louise (Bakun) Winters, whom Marion met at a concert where they were performing with their respective Polish choirs. They fell in love, were married, and would have celebrated their 75th anniversary this year. Loving father of Jeffrey Winters of San Jose, CA and Brian Winters of Waltham, MA. Dear grandfather (Dzia Dzia) to Kate Sitter, Damian Winters, and Monica Taylor. Special great-grandfather to Audrey, Theo, Henry, Blake, and Maelyn. Dear brother to Evelyn Bajo of Michigan. He was preceded in death by his sister, Irene Pernal of Indiana. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Marion's life by gathering for a time of visitation in the Holy Family Chapel of St. Patrick's Manor, 863 Central St., Framingham, MA, on Saturday, May 11th, from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. His Funeral Mass will follow in the chapel at 11:15 A.M. Interment will be private. Arrangements by McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham, www.mccarthyfh.com



