|
|
ZOLLA, Marion Y. In Revere, on March 10th at 106 years young. Beloved daughter of the late James A. Zolla, Sr. & Louise (Sessa) Zolla. Cherished sister of William R. Zolla of Danvers & the late, Estelle A. Abbene & her late husband William, Louise DeStefano & her late husband Joseph, Evelyn Corea & her late husband, Frank, James A. Zolla, Jr., Frank E. Zolla & Rev. Brother Richard P. Zolla. Adored aunt to Leslie Zolla of Stoneham, Maris L. Abbene of Medfield, Ronald W. Zolla & his wife Kathleen "Lee" of Portsmouth, NH & Toni Sicari & her husband Sebastian of Ponte Verde, FL. Also lovingly survived by 1 grandniece, 6 grandnephews, 1 great-grandniece, 3 great-grandnephews & many faithful cousins. Family & friends are invited to attend a Visitation in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE on Saturday, March 14th from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere at 11:00 a.m. & immediately followed with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Parking available in lot left of the Funeral Home. Marion's family found it most imperative, to publicly acknowledge, the extraordinary care rendered to "Auntie Marion" for over 16 years, while a resident of Cohen-Florence-Levine Estates, Chelsea. To the administration & entire staff, we (Auntie Marion's family) have grateful hearts for the respect & attention also rendered to each and every one of us. And because of this, we ask, that rather than flowers, please consider a remembrance to the Cohen-Florence-Levine Estates, 201 Captain's Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. Attn: Patient Activities Fund. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020