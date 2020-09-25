SOLOMON, Mariot Fraser "Marny" Of Cambridge, died on September 19, 2020. Crippled by polio while still a child, her education was delayed, but she matriculated at Vassar College and transferred to Radcliffe. Leaving prior to graduation, she remained close to Harvard and in later years served as an assistant to Harvard Fine Arts professors Frederick Deknatel and Charles Kuhn. She also worked with Wellesley professor Richard Wallace. Deeply engaged by visual art, she collected old-master prints and then enthusiastically collaborated with her second husband, Arthur K. Solomon, Ph.D., a professor and research scientist at the Harvard Medical School, who had been an active collector of nineteenth- and early twentieth-century French art since his undergraduate years at Princeton. Together, in the 1970s and ?80s, they moved into the arena of the most recent American painting and sculpture, with a special interest in the Color Field movement. Their collections have been bequeathed to the Harvard Art Museums, which had received their generous philanthropy during their lifetimes. Arthur Solomon died in 2002; Marny is survived by a stepdaughter and stepson. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11am in Mount Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge. Please meet at the cemetery's front gate. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.watermanboston.com
