1/
MARIOT FRASER SOLOMON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARIOT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOLOMON, Mariot Fraser "Marny" Of Cambridge, died on September 19, 2020. Crippled by polio while still a child, her education was delayed, but she matriculated at Vassar College and transferred to Radcliffe. Leaving prior to graduation, she remained close to Harvard and in later years served as an assistant to Harvard Fine Arts professors Frederick Deknatel and Charles Kuhn. She also worked with Wellesley professor Richard Wallace. Deeply engaged by visual art, she collected old-master prints and then enthusiastically collaborated with her second husband, Arthur K. Solomon, Ph.D., a professor and research scientist at the Harvard Medical School, who had been an active collector of nineteenth- and early twentieth-century French art since his undergraduate years at Princeton. Together, in the 1970s and ?80s, they moved into the arena of the most recent American painting and sculpture, with a special interest in the Color Field movement. Their collections have been bequeathed to the Harvard Art Museums, which had received their generous philanthropy during their lifetimes. Arthur Solomon died in 2002; Marny is survived by a stepdaughter and stepson. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11am in Mount Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge. Please meet at the cemetery's front gate. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.watermanboston.com J.S.Waterman-Langone Chapel

617-536-4110

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Auburn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
6175364110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved