DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
10 Diamond Street
Walpole, MA
MARITA A. DRISCOLL

DRISCOLL, Marita A. Of Medfield, formerly of New York, New York, Jakarta, Indonesia, Barnstable and Walpole, January 26, 2020, age 64. Beloved wife of Peter S. Halesworth. Loving mother of Emily Proulx Halesworth of Boston, and Andrew J. Halesworth, Gabriel J. Halesworth, and Nicholas J. Halesworth, all of Medfield. Devoted daughter of Mary J. (Baldassari) Driscoll of Walpole and Norwood and the late James P. Driscoll of Walpole. Loving sister of James Driscoll of Hartford, Connecticut, Paula Driscoll of Medfield, Maureen Leveroni of Barnstable, John Driscoll of Medfield, and Anne Mary Campbell of Norwood. Cherished "Auntie Tita" of many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Marita's Memorial Mass on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Central Park Conservancy, in the Memory of Marita A. Driscoll: https://secure.centralparknyc.org/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app20101b?df_id=6881&6881.donation=form1&mfc_pref=T&NONCE_TOKEN=A7D7DB97D7CADB88C0A64EAE7AF9B05E Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -