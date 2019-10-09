|
BERNARDO, Marjori Hilda Thorp"Gig" February 25, 1936 - October 2, 2019 Marjori Bernardo, fondly known as "Gig" to family and friends, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on October 2nd, 2019. She was robust and feisty at 83 years young.
Marji was the daughter of James Carlton Thorp and Marion Wilson Thorp (both deceased), and was born and raised in Hyde Park, MA. She was blessed beyond measure with siblings Roberta "Robin" McLeod, Susan Nicol Sullivan and James Steven Thorp. She graduated from Hyde Park High School in 1954, and although she had dreams of attending art school in New York City, life took a left turn and she met and married Frank Donald Bernardo in 1954.
Frank (deceased) and Marji were the proud parents of loud, loving and fiercely independent children - Marcie (formerly Mark) Bernardo (North Carolina), Scott "Jerry" Bernardo (Australia), Frank Bernardo (deceased), Karin Bernardo Sagar (Maui) and Kristin Bernardo (Maui). Their home in Medfield was a favorite of family and friends and held fond memories of pool parties and many shenanigans. Some Gig proudly participated in and some luckily she knew nothing about.
Grammie Marji was the beloved grandmother to Mia Bernardo (Providence), Anthony James Bernardo (Sutton, MA), Frankie Kaipo'i Conselice (Maui), Griffin Michael Sagar (Maui/Vermont) and Barrett Kristin Sagar (Maui). Her grandchildren were the light of her life and her wonderful artistic talent lives on in them all. She is also survived by many, many loving nieces, nephews and relatives from the Thorp and Bernardo families, and special friend/family Joan Madden (best friend of 65 years), Steven Sagar and Erm Conselice. She was delighted to be "GG"/great-grandmother to Dominic and Stella Bernardo.
Gig loved art, dancing, music, travel, the Vineyard and was truly the life of the party. She believed in looking your best at all times and rarely left home "without putting her face on." She was fiercely proud of her Scottish and Viking heritage, and unfortunately her wish for a Viking Funeral with a flaming pyre headed out to sea is one last challenge she has tasked us with. She was not a fan of onions and deathly afraid of snakes.
She flew away in the night and has left a huge hole in all of our hearts. We will miss her humor, beauty, kindness and strength.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019