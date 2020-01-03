Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Dedham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARJORIE DONOVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARJORIE A. (MCCARTHY) DONOVAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARJORIE A. (MCCARTHY) DONOVAN Obituary
DONOVAN, Marjorie A. (McCarthy) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Dorchester. January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James F. Donovan. Marjorie is survived by 8 children, 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Mary Church, Dedham, on Wednesday, January 8, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARJORIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -