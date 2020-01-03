|
DONOVAN, Marjorie A. (McCarthy) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Dorchester. January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James F. Donovan. Marjorie is survived by 8 children, 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Mary Church, Dedham, on Wednesday, January 8, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020