FARRELL, Marjorie A. (Moore) Most recently from Andover, previously of Medford and Somerville, passed away peacefully at the Royal Meadow View Nursing Facility in North Reading, on Thursday, April 30th. She was 83. "Margie" was the beloved wife of almost 49 years to the late Raymond J. Farrell. Cherished daughter of the late Charles Moore and Harriet (Bugden) Moore, along with her 10 brothers and sisters. Marjorie was a devoted and loving mother of Patricia A. and Dennis J. Farrell, both of Wakefield, John J. Farrell and his wife Michele of Stoneham, Catherine M. Mitchell and husband William of North Reading, and Daniel Farrell and his wife Sue of Boston. Margie adored her 6 loving grandchildren, Kaylyn, Bryan, Gabriella, William, Meaghan and Francesca. Margie also shared wonderful life memories with her many nieces and nephews. All Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Margie's Life will be announced at a later date. If desired, donations can be made in Marjorie's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
