FRIEL, Marjorie A. (Keefe) Of Medfield and Osterville, formerly of Needham and West Roxbury, September 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Friel. Loving mother of Kathleen M. O'Neil and her husband Daniel R. of Medfield, Elizabeth A. Dulkis and her husband Michael S. of Medfield, Thomas D. Friel and his wife Nicole J. of North Andover, and Daniel E. Friel and his wife Julie Bowers of Needham. Grandmother of Colin, Madison, Matthew, Katherine, Abigail, and Brandon. Sister of Paul Keefe, formerly of Needham, Nancy D'Ercole of Needham, and the late Donald Keefe, Philip Keefe, and Joan Reardon. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Marjorie was an active member of St. Bartholomew's Church and St. Edward's Church. She enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling with her husband, and spending time on Cape Cod with her family. A private visitation will be held for immediate family only. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a Funeral Mass will be held in St. Bartholomew's Church, 1180 Greendale Ave., NEEDHAM, on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Marjorie's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
