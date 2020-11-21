HARRINGTON, Marjorie A. (Walsh) Of Wakefield, November 20. Beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Harrington. Loving mother of Daniel T. Harrington and wife Linda Tarantino of Cambridge, Kathleen A. Ravenelle and husband Donald, Jennifer A. Melanson and husband Edward, and Joseph T. Harrington, III and wife Francene, all of Wakefield. Loving grandmother of Kristin, Andrew, Jonathan, Matthew, Joseph, Abigail, and Thomas. Sister of Patricia Comerford of Wakefield, Joanne Visconti of Stoneham, Marilyn DelCheccolo of Andover, and Miriam Murray of Medford, she was predeceased by Marie (MacDonald), Bobby (Sr. Mary Orontia, SSND), and Betty (Sr. Miriam Joseph, SSND). Service will be private. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, Atlantic Midwest Province, sent to the Villa Notre Dame, 345 Belden Hill Rd., Wilton, CT 06897. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook visit, mcdonaldfs.com