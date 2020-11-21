1/
MARJORIE A. (WALSH) HARRINGTON
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARJORIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARRINGTON, Marjorie A. (Walsh) Of Wakefield, November 20. Beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Harrington. Loving mother of Daniel T. Harrington and wife Linda Tarantino of Cambridge, Kathleen A. Ravenelle and husband Donald, Jennifer A. Melanson and husband Edward, and Joseph T. Harrington, III and wife Francene, all of Wakefield. Loving grandmother of Kristin, Andrew, Jonathan, Matthew, Joseph, Abigail, and Thomas. Sister of Patricia Comerford of Wakefield, Joanne Visconti of Stoneham, Marilyn DelCheccolo of Andover, and Miriam Murray of Medford, she was predeceased by Marie (MacDonald), Bobby (Sr. Mary Orontia, SSND), and Betty (Sr. Miriam Joseph, SSND). Service will be private. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, Atlantic Midwest Province, sent to the Villa Notre Dame, 345 Belden Hill Rd., Wilton, CT 06897. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook visit, mcdonaldfs.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
7813349966
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved