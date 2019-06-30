McDONOUGH, Marjorie A. (Sullivan) Of Dorchester, Humarock, and Ft. Pierce, FL, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Daughter of the late Cornelius and Marjorie Sullivan. Beloved wife of David McDonough. Loving mother of Sheila McDonagh and her husband John of Scituate and Joseph McDonough of Atlanta, GA. Devoted grandmother of Shea Patrick, Stella Rose, and Finn Kevin McDonagh of Scituate. Dear sister of Thomas Sullivan of Dorchester, Maureen Cellucci and her late husband Stephen of Dorchester, Rita Alvarado and her husband Peter of Quincy, AnneMarie Daly and her husband Stephen of Plymouth, and the late John Sullivan, William Sullivan, and Patricia Sullivan. Loving aunt to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Marjorie was born and raised in Dorchester. She graduated from Dorchester High School and Catherine Laboure Nursing School. She went on to be head Nurse at the Carney Hospital and volunteered at the Marshfield Senior Center and in the St. Lucie County, Florida public school system. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Mark's Catholic Church, 1725 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, on Wednesday, July 3 at 10AM. Visiting hours will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., EAST MILTON SQUARE, on Tuesday from 4-8PM. Interment at Blue Hills Cemetery. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Marjorie's memory to The H.O.W. House, 41 Van Winkle St., Dorchester, MA 02124. Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2019