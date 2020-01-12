|
|
PAGEAU, Marjorie A. (McShane) Of Waltham, January 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Raymond A. Pageau. Mother of Lawrence Pageau of Waltham and Alfred Moniz of Las Vegas, NV. Sister of the late Gerard McShane, Muriel Parker and Catherine Creamer. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Marjorie's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Thursday, January 16th, from 4 to 7 p.m., in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, where her Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m. Burial will be private. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020