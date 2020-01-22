Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Dorothy's Church
Main St. (Rte. 38)
Wilmington, MA
View Map
MARJORIE A. QUINLAN Obituary
QUINLAN, Marjorie A. Age 85, of Tewksbury, formerly of Wilmington, passed away on January 18, 2020. Marjorie was the cherished daughter of the late John B. and Margaret G. (O'Keefe) Quinlan, dear sister of Marie E. Blanchard and husband Robert of Falmouth, Barry J. Quinlan of Bradford and the late Terrence D. Quinlan, III, loving aunt of Paula (Blanchard) DeMello and Sheila Blanchard, grandaunt of Caitlin, Daniel, Hope, Heather and Tyler and great-aunt to Braeden, Maren and Cian. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON on Monday, January 27th from 11:00-11:45am immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rte. 38), Wilmington at 12:00 noon. Burial will be private. Memorial donations in Marjorie's name may be made to Dominican Sisters of St. Catherine-Motherhouse, 2645 Bardstown Rd., St. Catherine, KY 40061. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020
