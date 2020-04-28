|
|
RUSHTON, Marjorie A. Age 86, of Beacon Hill, Boston, died peacefully on April 26, 2020 at Springhouse Senior Living in Jamaica Plain. Born in Boundary Creek, New Brunswick, Canada, Marjorie moved to Boston to attend Sawyer College at Boston University and had a long career as a physical therapist at several hospitals and rehabilitation centers in Boston. Marjorie leaves behind her extended family of friends in Beacon Hill. Services will be private. Donations may be made in Marjorie's memory to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020