TIERNEY, Marjorie A. (Boyle) Passed away on August 20, 2019, at the age of 88, at the Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham, MA. Marjorie, who was known to all as Marge, was born on March 28, 1931, in Milton, Mass. She was the youngest child of Lawrence Boyle and Nora (Walsh) Boyle, who both emigrated from Ireland. Marjorie was raised in Milton with her siblings, Lawrence, Mary, Charles, Edward, and Hazel, all of whom predeceased her. The family later moved to Dorchester. At age 19 Marjorie married John J. Tierney, Jr., and settled in Dorchester and Milton to raise their seven children. She was a loving and devoted mother whose life changed when her 12-year-old son Kevin was hit by a car while walking home from basketball practice. Marjorie became consumed with Kevin's care. At the same time she remained as involved as ever in the lives of her other children, who recall her sunny and optimistic nature, even when faced with extraordinary challenges. Her marriage to John, who died in 2005, ended in divorce. During the blizzard of ?78', she met Donald Moors on a blind date. The next day, he called to tell her they would spend the rest of their lives together, and they did, settling in Duxbury for many happy years until Don's death in 2001. Marjorie will be remembered by everyone from family members to acquaintances for her generosity and kindheartedness. Though motherhood was her main occupation, Marjorie made time to take extension courses at Harvard University, with Milton friends in 1963 to establish one of the first, if not the first, Montessori School in Massachusetts (Blue Hills Montessori School), and often volunteered to drive people who were housebound to doctor's appointments. She and Don helped establish and run the Duxbury Thrift Shop, which benefited people in need, for many years. A wonderful dancer, an avid reader, and an exquisite letter writer, Marjorie was also known for her lighthearted sense of fun and her natural gift to connect with all types of people, from the upper crust to the man delivering milk to her family. Marjorie made friends easily and was notorious for enlarging the Thanksgiving dinner table with a wide assortment of neighbors and people she felt needed a holiday welcome. There was always another plate at the table or place to sleep in Marjorie's house for anyone in need. Her children say Marjorie was always remarkably positive. Until her final days she said how fortunate and blessed she'd been. While she maintained her strong faith in the Catholic Church in which she was raised, her ecumenical outlook on life was notable. With her signature humor, Marjorie always said she was raised by her mother to appreciate the positive messages in her religion while also remaining skeptical about institutional dogmas and mindless rules. Marjorie leaves her six children, John Tierney (Jane), James Tierney, Judith Coneeny (John), David Tierney (Joy), Jacqueline Nolan (Jeffrey), Elaine Johnson (Glenn), and four stepchildren, Bill Moors (Terry), Dianne Martin (Dave), Kathy, and Ken (Beverly). She was predeceased by her son, Kevin Tierney. She also leaves 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and five step-grandchildren. Her step-grandson, Evan predeceased her. Marjorie will be missed greatly by her loving family, but their sadness is more than ameliorated by the wonderful example she set to love and care deeply for your family, to always keep an open heart and mind, to use the resources you have to help others, to appreciate both big and small blessings life brings, and most of all, to always have faith in the goodness that lives in everyone. In lieu of flowers, Marjorie's wish would be that you consider a contribution in her memory to the . A Celebration of Marjorie's Life Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 2pm to 4pm at The Duxbury Bay Maritime School, Clifford Hall, 457 Washington Street, Duxbury, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 2, 2019