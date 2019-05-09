Boston Globe Obituaries
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
BALDASSARRE, Marjorie (Ragucci) Age 97, lifelong resident of Everett, on May 9, 2019. Daughter of the late Alfonso and Virginia Ragucci, she was predeceased by siblings Dr. Antoinette, Charles and Robert Ragucci. She was married for 39 years to the love of her life, Ralph Baldassarre. Marjorie was a graduate of Everett High School and was employed by BayBank and Everett Public Schools. Marjorie was an active member of her community serving as Trustee of the Parlin Memorial Library, Board Member of the Mystic Valley Elder Services, Treasurer of the Everett Garden Club and one of the founding members of the Village Seniors. She loved to cook Sunday dinners for her family. Marjorie was proud of her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and matriarch and loved by all, especially her children, Ralph (Cathy) Baldassarre, Dianne (Dennis) Stratton, Linda (Charles) Hannon, Angela (Richard) Jervey, John (Joyce) Baldassarre. Gram will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Christopher (Amy) Hannon, Matthew Baldassarre, Suzanne (John) Poyant, Dr. Lauren Baldassarre (Dr. Marcelo Cassini), Robert (Katie) Ouellette, Benjamin Jervey (Laurie Beyranevand), Justin and Peter Baldassarre and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces. All have learned through her example to face whatever life brings with dignity and grace. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, on May 14th at 9 am. A Funeral Mass in St. Anthony Church, Everett at 10 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours are Monday 4 to 8 pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Complimentary valet parking Monday at Main Street entrance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marjorie's memory to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Suite 304, Waltham, MA 02452 with note that donation is for Artis of Reading Walk to End Alzheimer's Team or All Care Hospice, 210 Market St., Lynn, MA 01901. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo 1-877-71-ROCCO

roccofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019
