DONNELLY, Marjorie C. (Knowles) Of Arlington, August 2nd, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard B. Donnelly. Devoted mother of Richard C. Donnelly, his wife Joan of Burlington, Kathleen Hines of Billerica, Brian Donnelly of Lexington, Maureen Beaven, her husband Michael of Mansfield, Margie Donnelly of Lexington, Kevin Donnelly of Arlington, Dennis Donnelly of Waltham, Mary Donnelly of Woburn, Michael Donnelly, and his wife Amy of Arlington. Also survived by 16 loving grandchildren and 3 loving great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Louis Knowles, Marcella Knowles, Marilyn Donaldson and Patricia DeLong. Further survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Monday, August 5th, at 10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, 2-5 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to , 125 Winter St., Lincoln, MA 01773, www.caredimensions.org. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 3, 2019