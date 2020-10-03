1/1
MARJORIE CARLL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARJORIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARLL, Marjorie Of Watertown, passed away on September 19, 2020 at age 78. Marge was the daughter of the late Stanley and Anna (Craffey) Carll. She was the sister of the late Robert Carll, Maryjane Long, Nancy Kelliher, Donald Carll, and Peter Carll. She is survived by her sisters Priscilla Carpenter and Sandra Ryan and her husband Bill. Loving mother to Linda Corrigan and her husband Jeff, David Murphy and his wife Kristen, Christopher Murphy and his wife Judy, and Michael Murphy. Loving grandmother to Shannon Corrigan, Colin Corrigan, Aidan Murphy, and Cole Murphy. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Marge was a compassionate caregiver to the elderly and disabled for many years. She was a longtime Red Sox fan. She was happiest when playing Parcheesi or card games with family and friends, and loved her crossword puzzles and Sudoko. She loved coffee frappes from Brighams. She loved going to her grandkids' games and cheering them on. And no one enjoyed a good joke more than Marge! Burial Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the hospice house that took care of Marge in her final weeks: Elizabeth Evarts de Rham Hospice Home, 65 Chilton Street, Cambridge, MA 02138. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lehman & Reen Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved