MARJORIE CARLL

CARLL, Marjorie Of Watertown, passed away on September 19, 2020 at age 78. Marge was the daughter of the late Stanley and Anna (Craffey) Carll. She was the sister of the late Robert Carll, Maryjane Long, Nancy Kelliher, Donald Carll, and Peter Carll. She is survived by her sisters Priscilla Carpenter and Sandra Ryan and her husband Bill. Loving mother to Linda Corrigan and her husband Jeff, David Murphy and his wife Kristen, Christopher Murphy and his wife Judy, and Michael Murphy. Loving grandmother to Shannon Corrigan, Colin Corrigan, Aidan Murphy, and Cole Murphy. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Marge was a compassionate caregiver to the elderly and disabled for many years. She was a longtime Red Sox fan. She was happiest when playing Parcheesi or card games with family and friends, and loved her crossword puzzles and Sudoko. She loved coffee frappes from Brighams. She loved going to her grandkids' games and cheering them on. And no one enjoyed a good joke more than Marge! Burial Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the hospice house that took care of Marge in her final weeks: Elizabeth Evarts de Rham Hospice Home, 65 Chilton Street, Cambridge, MA 02138. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com
