CONLEY, Marjorie Age 91, of Natick, MA, formerly of Stuart, FL and Belmont, MA, the wife of the late Leo J. Conley, passed away on January 7, 2020 after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Hartford, CT in 1928 to William E. Hart and Mary A. Donahue. She attended West Hartford schools and graduated from St. Joseph's College in 1950 with a B.S. in Nursing. In 1955 she married Leo. They lived in Hartford and Stoneham, MA before settling in Belmont, completing their family with six children. She was a supportive and busy wife and mother throughout her life. She loved playing cards, doing cross stitch and knitting sweaters for her family. She took up golf in her 50s with Leo and played into her 80s. She was a huge fan of New England sports, loving her Patriots, Red Sox, and Celtics. She is survived by her children: Michael J. and Amy Conley of Milford, NH, Daniel J. and Ann Minzner Conley of Somerset, NJ, Sheila M. Conley of Orford, NH, Leo J. Conley, Jr. of Nashua, NH, James P. and Gail Conley of Franklin, MA and Jean C. and James Manoli of Natick, MA; 15 grandchildren, one great-grand-daughter and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers William E. and Louis F. Hart and her sister Elaine M. Burke. A Celebration of Life will take place on January 18, 2020 in the Chapel of John Everett and Sons Funeral Home in NATICK COMMOM at 10 am. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home from 9-10 am prior to the Service. Interment private. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Marjorie, donations can be made to the American Red Cross, Metrowest Area Office, 867 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02451. For directions or to sign a guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342 Natick
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020