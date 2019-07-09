Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for MARJORIE CORYELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARJORIE D. (CAMERON) CORYELL

MARJORIE D. (CAMERON) CORYELL Obituary
CORYELL, Marjorie D. (Cameron) Worth Of Kalispell, MT, passed away on July 6, 2019, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Roger Worth of Wilmington, MA and the late Perry Coryell of Kalispell, MT. Devoted mother of Catherine A. Palmer of York Beach, ME and Rodger Worth of Kalispell, MT. Loving sister of Don Cameron of FL, and the late Lillian Sacramone, formerly of Tewksbury, MA, Mildred Lindert formerly of CT, Vivian White formerly of Melrose, MA, Myrtle Burns formerly of Kalispell, MT, and John Cameron formerly of Wilmington, MA. Cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held at the Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield, MA at a date soon to be determined.

Arrangements are under the care of Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019
