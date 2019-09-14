Home

Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeside Cemetery
Wakefield, MA
MARJORIE D. (CAMERON) CORYELL

CORYELL, Marjorie D. (Cameron) Worth Of Kalispell, MT, passed away on July 6, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Roger Worth of Wilmington, MA and the late Perry Coryell of Kalispell, MT. Devoted mother of Catherine A. Palmer of York Beach, ME and Rodger Worth of Kalispell, MT. Loving sister of Don Cameron of FL, and the late Lillian Sacramone formerly of Tewksbury, MA, Mildred Lindert formerly of CT, Vivian White formerly of Melrose, MA, Myrtle Burns formerly of Kalispell, MT, and John Cameron formerly of Wilmington, MA. Cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held at the Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield, MA, on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11 am.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019
