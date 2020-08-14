|
MAGRATH, Marjorie D. (DiMento) "Dama" In East Boston, formerly of Brighton and Everett, August 13, 2020 in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Frederick J. Magrath, Jr. Mother of Dayle Magrath Vecchione of East Boston and her husband Richard, Dayna Magrath Cummings of Barrington, NH and her late husband Herbert, Mark F. Magrath of Sanford, ME and his wife Susan and the late Frederick J. Magrath, III and Brian F. Magrath and his surviving wife Theresa. Grandmother of Jacquelyn Renzulli and her husband Frank, Marisa Cummings and her husband Rosh Dhingra, Lauren Cummings Studenmund and her husband Kyle, Erica Magrath, Patty and Kenna Magrath. Great-grandmother of Vincenzo, Nico, Francesca and Gino Renzulli, Jake Dhingra, Ethan, Logan and Declan Studenmund. Daughter of the late Annette (Roccia) and Frank S. DiMento. Visiting in the Magrath Funeral Home, 336 Chelsea St. [at Day Sq.], EAST BOSTON with strict COVID-19 protocols for social distancing and occupancy limits in place on Sunday, August 16, 2 - 6 PM. Graveside Service in Holy Cross Cemetery, Monday, August 17 at 11:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marge's memory to the Italian Home for Children would be appreciated. Please send messages of condolence to the family on the funeral home Tribute Page MagrathFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020