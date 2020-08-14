Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magrath Funeral Home
336 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
(617) 567-0910
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Magrath Funeral Home
336 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
11:45 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for MARJORIE MAGRATH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARJORIE D. "DAMA" (DIMENTO) MAGRATH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARJORIE D. "DAMA" (DIMENTO) MAGRATH Obituary
MAGRATH, Marjorie D. (DiMento) "Dama" In East Boston, formerly of Brighton and Everett, August 13, 2020 in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Frederick J. Magrath, Jr. Mother of Dayle Magrath Vecchione of East Boston and her husband Richard, Dayna Magrath Cummings of Barrington, NH and her late husband Herbert, Mark F. Magrath of Sanford, ME and his wife Susan and the late Frederick J. Magrath, III and Brian F. Magrath and his surviving wife Theresa. Grandmother of Jacquelyn Renzulli and her husband Frank, Marisa Cummings and her husband Rosh Dhingra, Lauren Cummings Studenmund and her husband Kyle, Erica Magrath, Patty and Kenna Magrath. Great-grandmother of Vincenzo, Nico, Francesca and Gino Renzulli, Jake Dhingra, Ethan, Logan and Declan Studenmund. Daughter of the late Annette (Roccia) and Frank S. DiMento. Visiting in the Magrath Funeral Home, 336 Chelsea St. [at Day Sq.], EAST BOSTON with strict COVID-19 protocols for social distancing and occupancy limits in place on Sunday, August 16, 2 - 6 PM. Graveside Service in Holy Cross Cemetery, Monday, August 17 at 11:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marge's memory to the Italian Home for Children would be appreciated. Please send messages of condolence to the family on the funeral home Tribute Page MagrathFuneralHome.com

View the online memorial for Marjorie D. (DiMento) "Dama" MAGRATH
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARJORIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magrath Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -