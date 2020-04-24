|
HARVEY, Marjorie Diana Age 91, passed away on April 12, 2020 at Belmont Manor Nursing Home. Formerly of Brookline and Wellesley Hills, MA, Marjorie was predeceased by her husband, Herbert Glassman. She is survived by her son, Joel Glassman, and her two daughters, Diane Lulek and Laura Glassman, as well as six grandchildren. Marjorie earned her Master's of Social Work at Boston University. She went on to become director of Services for Older People at Family Service of Greater Boston. Upon retirement, Marjorie continued to work as a mental health care professional, and was active on many city and state committees that supported eldercare issues. She was also an active member of Temple Sinai in Brookline, MA. Funeral services were held privately. Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020