DULONG, Marjorie E. Of Wakefield. July 27. Beloved wife of the late Nelson J. Dulong. Loving mother of Joseph N. Dulong & wife Rosanne of Bourne, and Cheryl M. Donovan of Wakefield. Sister of Ernest Sandberg & Frances Carbone of Wilmington, Barbara Dalton of Wakefield & the late Richard Sandberg. Grandmother of Jennifer Campbell, John Dulong, Kaityln Dulong, Mary Dulong, Lisa Burke, Kimberly Donovan and Lynne Donovan. Also survived by her 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Wednesday beginning at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in Most Blessed Sacrament, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4-8pm. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For obit/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2019