|
|
GORMAN, Marjorie E. "Marge" Age 76, of Scituate, formerly of Belmont, died on Dec. 21, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Martin E. and Frances M. Gorman. Sister of the late Martin E. and his late wife Betty Ann of Belmont and Scituate. Marge is survived by her devoted and loving niece, Kathleen and her son Martin of Belmont and her loving niece, Mary of Belmont, her beloved pets, and many relatives and friends. Raised in Belmont, Marge summered in Scituate until making it her permanent home in 1978. She was a longtime employee of Jack Conway Real Estate Co. Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 from 2-5 pm, McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 S. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), COHASSET, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at 10 am, St. Mary of the Nativity, Scituate Harbor. Burial Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Marge may be made to the Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy., Scituate, MA. 02066. For an online guestbook, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
781.383.0200
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019