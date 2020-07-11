Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for MARJORIE MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARJORIE E. (BERUBE) MOORE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARJORIE E. (BERUBE) MOORE Obituary
MOORE, Marjorie E. (Berube) Of Wakefield, July 10, 2020, at age 73. Beloved wife of Michael D. Moore, with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Daniel Moore and his wife Rebecca of Conover, NC, Michele Phillips and her husband Jay, and Stacy Wight and her husband Andrew, both of Wakefield. Dear sister of Donna Hurley and her husband Jack of Chester, NH, and Russell Berube and his wife Laura of Hampton, NH. Cherished grandmother of Ashley, Honaleigh, Jayme, Taylor, Delanie, and Ally. Also survived by her three sisters-in-law. Services for Marjorie will be private at this time. Donations in Marjorie's memory may be made to The Watchtower, https://donate.jw.org To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration By Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARJORIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -