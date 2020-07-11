|
MOORE, Marjorie E. (Berube) Of Wakefield, July 10, 2020, at age 73. Beloved wife of Michael D. Moore, with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Daniel Moore and his wife Rebecca of Conover, NC, Michele Phillips and her husband Jay, and Stacy Wight and her husband Andrew, both of Wakefield. Dear sister of Donna Hurley and her husband Jack of Chester, NH, and Russell Berube and his wife Laura of Hampton, NH. Cherished grandmother of Ashley, Honaleigh, Jayme, Taylor, Delanie, and Ally. Also survived by her three sisters-in-law. Services for Marjorie will be private at this time. Donations in Marjorie's memory may be made to The Watchtower, https://donate.jw.org To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration By Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020