MARJORIE E. (BROWN) O'KEEFE

MARJORIE E. (BROWN) O'KEEFE Obituary
O'KEEFE, Marjorie E. (Brown) Longtime resident of Arlington. Passed peacefully on October 28, 2019 at the age of 101. Beloved wife of 44 years to the late Charles Edward O'Keefe. Loving mother of Janet E. Hill and her husband John D. of New London, NH, and William C. O'Keefe and his wife Mary E. of Mattappoiset. Also survived by eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Marjorie was very active in the United Methodist Church of East Arlington. She volunteered with the blood drive held yearly at the Church. She was also a member of the Arlington Women's Club and Garden Club of Arlington. A Prayer Service will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON on Friday at 12pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours from 10am-12pm. Services will conclude with Burial at Walnut Hills Cemetery, Brookline. It has been requested that memorial donations be made in Marjorie's memory to , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01702. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019
