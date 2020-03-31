Boston Globe Obituaries
MARJORIE E. (LANE) SHEPHERD

SHEPHERD , Marjorie E. (Lane) Lifelong resident of Dedham passed away on March 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter E. Shepherd, Jr. "Dee". Devoted mother of Myla Lovley-Murray of Barre, MA, John Shepherd of Orange, MA, Faye Miscavage of Gardner and Leeann Shepherd of West Warwick, RI. Loving grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Marjorie was lovingly cared for my her granddaughter Ashley DesRoches for many years. Funeral Services were private. George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
