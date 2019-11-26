|
WAITKUS, Marjorie E. "Margie" Age 80, died peacefully at her daughter's home in Houston, surrounded by family, on November 11, 2019. Born on October 7, 1939 to Richard Leigh of Mittweida, Germany, and Emily Mescia of Needham, Margie grew up in Newton and Needham. She graduated from Needham High School and Mt. Ida College in Newton. She worked for many years as a lab technician and owned Hall's Bed and Breakfast in downtown Plymouth. Her husband, Algird L.Waitkus of Brockton, died in 1980. She is survived by their two daughters: Joy Waitkus, her husband, Michael Tsang, and their children, Yuxin and Jun; Justine Waitkus, her husband, Anthony Day, and their children, Rocco and Adelina; and her stepdaughter, Beth Waitkus. She is also survived by her sisters, Linda Shumway and Diane Colantonio-Ray, and her long-term companion, Thomas Welch. She was also briefly married to James Miller, of Needham, in the 1950s. Visiting Hours: Funeral Services will be held at St. Peter's Parish in Plymouth at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7. Donations can be made to: Friends of the Cape Cod National Seashore, P.O. Box 550, Wellfleet, MA 02667.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 30, 2019