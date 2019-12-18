|
|
WECHSLER, Marjorie E. Age 80, of Arlington, on December 9, 2019. The daughter of the late Edward and Lillian (Cohen) Wechsler, her childhood years were spent in Winthrop, MA. She received her BA from Barnard College (where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa with Honors in History) and an MA in both English and History from Harvard University. A longtime resident of Cambridge, she most recently lived in Arlington. For 53 years, Marjorie was Professor of American History at Lesley University and retired two years ago, at the age of 78.
At her 80th birthday celebration, Marjorie spoke about how, inadvertently almost, she had fallen into the right profession for her. Marjorie took great delight in it-she would haunt bookstores in Cambridge, looking for that one book that would serve as a linchpin for one of her American History classes. She was absolutely convinced of the importance of teaching history-a history class represented her single chance, perhaps, to shape a better-informed citizen, a less gullible "political consumer," with a firmer grasp of those historical realities that have formed the moment. She loved interactions with her colleagues, that "ancient and honorable community of scholars." Since learning of her death, her former students have been discussing the impact her teaching had on them on the Lesley Facebook site.
Marjorie's wide circle of friends and family will remember her deep intelligence and wonderful sense of humor. An accomplished classical pianist, she particularly loved Bach and Chopin. Her extensive travels took her to Maine in the summer and Florida in the winter. In the last decade, she traveled to Berlin, Vienna, Munich and Stockholm. Throughout the years, her companionable cats gave her great pleasure. Marjorie's values and legacy will live on through her support of Amnesty International, Oxfam America, Barnard College, Lesley University, the MSPCA, the American Red Cross and the Sierra Club, institutions she generously supported throughout her lifetime and will continue to support after her death. Services were private. Levine Chapels, Brookline
