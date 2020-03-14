|
RASTA, Marjorie Elizabeth (Hollstein) Of Dedham, on the morning of March 11, 2020 in Needham at the age of 91, surrounded by her loving daughters. Former spouse of the late Vinson T. Rasta. Dear mother of Alison R. Dodge and husband Brian D. of Norfolk, Hilary R. White and husband Joe of Needham, and Carolyn T. Rasta and husband Jeffrey C. Blom of Hull. She is also survived by 8 precious grandchildren; Erica, Evan, Zuzu, Sierra, Emily, Chloe, Holly and Cal, many nieces, nephews, cousins here and in Canada and friends, all of whom brought love and joy to her life. Daughter of the late Robert Ellerbrock Hollstein and Beulah Irene (Roberts). Devoted big sister of Barbara G. Chapman and husband Rev. Robert B. of Chelmsford, Grace B. Paltrineri and husband Henry A. of Marlboro, and the late Robert E. Hollstein, Jr. and wife Shirley F. (Lakey) of Holbrook. Born in Moose River Nova Scotia Canada, she arrived in the United States as a young child. She cherished her birth heritage with fond memories of return visits Down East to visit family in Moose River. She grew up in Jamaica Plain and met two lifelong friends Ethel and Martha at church school. Later the family moved to Holbrook. She graduated from Sumner High School and then earned her degree in nursing from Deaconess Nursing school in 1949. She began training at the Blood Bank then pursued a career at the New England Deaconess Hospital. She was a devoted registered nurse, and her medical background was a solid resource for family and friends. She paused her nursing career to raise her three daughters with her former spouse Vinson T. Rasta. Upon retirement, she moved to Middleboro where she shared time with close friends and family, including visits from her eight grandchildren who turned her house upside down. She also volunteered with hospice and a vision support group, and participated in church activities at the First Congregational Church. In recent years, she lived at Traditions of Dedham, where she made some very dear friends and appreciated performances and concerts. Throughout her life, she enjoyed opera performances, sewing, cross stitch, reading, and birds both indoors and out. She maintained a heated birdbath in the winter months. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Hospice an Amedisys Company, 529 Main Street, Charlestown, MA 02129. A private Graveside Gathering and Burial will be held on Thursday, March 19th 11:00am at Needham Cemetery Association, 121 Parish Road, Needham, MA with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date. She will forever be remembered as beautiful and brave. To share a memory of Marjorie, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020