Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 AM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
173 Albion St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARJORIE HERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARJORIE F. HERY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARJORIE F. HERY Obituary
HERY, Marjorie F. Of Reading, January 25. Beloved wife of the late Louis R. Hery. Loving mother of Louis Hery and his late wife Maryann of Ossipee, NH, Marie Davis and husband Buddy of Reading, William Hery and wife Louise of Moody Beach, ME, Paul Hery of Charlestown, Gerard Hery and his late wife Terry of North Reading, Francis Hery of New Port Richey, FL, Peter Hery and wife Nancy of Peabody, Margie Macauda and husband Guy of Derry, NH, and Michelle Mauriello and husband Edward of Wakefield. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 4-7. For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARJORIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -