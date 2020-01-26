|
HERY, Marjorie F. Of Reading, January 25. Beloved wife of the late Louis R. Hery. Loving mother of Louis Hery and his late wife Maryann of Ossipee, NH, Marie Davis and husband Buddy of Reading, William Hery and wife Louise of Moody Beach, ME, Paul Hery of Charlestown, Gerard Hery and his late wife Terry of North Reading, Francis Hery of New Port Richey, FL, Peter Hery and wife Nancy of Peabody, Margie Macauda and husband Guy of Derry, NH, and Michelle Mauriello and husband Edward of Wakefield. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 4-7. For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 27, 2020