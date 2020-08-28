WILSON, Marjorie H. (Thomas) Of Norwood, passed away on August 27, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Alton Wilson. Devoted mother of Charles J. Novick and his wife Janice of Norwood. Sister of Carol Thomas of Norwood and the late Claude Thomas and Barbara Spires. Cherished Gram of Daniel Novick, Robert Novick, William Novick and Melissa Keifer. Great-grandmother of Nicholas, Julia, CJ and Sarah. Daughter of the late Walter E. and Marjorie H. (Rees) Thomas. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 4-7pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, 11am, at the Funeral Home, with a Burial to follow at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
