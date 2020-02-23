Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Resources
More Obituaries for MARJORIE HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARJORIE (UNDERHILL) HALL


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARJORIE (UNDERHILL) HALL Obituary
HALL, Marjorie (Underhill) Age 91, of Center Conway, NH, formerly of Wellesley and Westwood, died peacefully on February 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. Marge was born January 14, 1929 in Cambridge, MA, the daughter of the late Arthur J.C. and Ruth (Foster) Underhill. She was the beloved wife of Dudley Hall for 69 years. She and her husband were longtime members of the Conway Lake Association. They spent their time on the lake at Dolloff Cove, enjoying its views and its surrounding nature. Marjorie worked for 25 years as an Administrative Assistant in the Westwood Public Schools.

Marjorie is survived by her husband, her loving daughters, Barbara of Manchester, ME, and Nance and her husband Scott of Bellingham, WA, and her son Dudley and his wife Sue, of Norfolk, MA. She was the cherished grandmother of Lindsey and her husband Eric, Benjamin and his wife DuCiel, D.J., Kevin, Luke and his wife Allie, Candace, Ana, Elena, and Colleen, and great-grandmother to Gwen Marjorie, Bella and Amelia.

A private Celebration of her Life is planned later this Spring. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARJORIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -