HALL, Marjorie (Underhill) Age 91, of Center Conway, NH, formerly of Wellesley and Westwood, died peacefully on February 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. Marge was born January 14, 1929 in Cambridge, MA, the daughter of the late Arthur J.C. and Ruth (Foster) Underhill. She was the beloved wife of Dudley Hall for 69 years. She and her husband were longtime members of the Conway Lake Association. They spent their time on the lake at Dolloff Cove, enjoying its views and its surrounding nature. Marjorie worked for 25 years as an Administrative Assistant in the Westwood Public Schools.
Marjorie is survived by her husband, her loving daughters, Barbara of Manchester, ME, and Nance and her husband Scott of Bellingham, WA, and her son Dudley and his wife Sue, of Norfolk, MA. She was the cherished grandmother of Lindsey and her husband Eric, Benjamin and his wife DuCiel, D.J., Kevin, Luke and his wife Allie, Candace, Ana, Elena, and Colleen, and great-grandmother to Gwen Marjorie, Bella and Amelia.
A private Celebration of her Life is planned later this Spring. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020