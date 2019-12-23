Boston Globe Obituaries
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
MARJORIE HILL-DEVINE


1947 - 2019
MARJORIE HILL-DEVINE Obituary
HILL-DEVINE, Marjorie Of Melrose, Dec. 21, 2019, at age 72. Wife of the late Alfred Devine and later, longtime companion of Glen P. Ebert. Devoted mother of Joseph Devine and his wife Analyn of Wakefield, and Thomas Devine and his partner Tony Ascenso of Salem. Dear sister of Richard Hill and his wife Dorothy of Medfield; the late Charlotte Chase and her late husband James of Ipswich; and the late Robert Hill. All are welcome to gather in honor of Marjorie during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Thursday, Dec. 26 from 4-8pm, and again on Friday for her Funeral Service celebrated at 10am. Interment in Nemasket Hill Cemetery, Middleborough. Donations in memory of Marjorie may be made to the Melrose Public Library, 69 W. Emerson St., Melrose. For online tribute or directions, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
