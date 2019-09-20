Boston Globe Obituaries
|
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
MARJORIE I. (KRISTIANSEN) WALSH

MARJORIE I. (KRISTIANSEN) WALSH Obituary
WALSH, Marjorie I. (Kristiansen) Of Roslindale, a native of Abington, passed away on September 18, 2019. Daughter of the late Jens and Isabella Kristiansen, beloved wife of the late Frank L. Walsh, BPD (retired). Predeceased by her loving sister Helen and brother Richard. Survived by her devoted sister Evelyn, sister-in-law Lois and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 25th. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for Visiting Hours from 9 to 11 AM preceding the Funeral Service. Interment will be at Forest Hills Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, visit www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019
