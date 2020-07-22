|
GAVIN, Marjorie J. (Shea) Of Westwood, formerly of Dedham, passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a brief illness. Predeceased by husband William J., as well as brother Edward and sister Mary. Mother of John (Elaine), William (Lynne), Edward (Lisa) and James (Diane). Grandmother of Katelyn Shaw (Kevin ), James Gavin (Maria), Kevin Gavin (Alison), Daniel Gavin, Michael P. Gavin, Laura Cole (John), Carli Gavin, Melissa Gavin, Timothy Gavin, Nicole Gavin, Michael F. Gavin and Brendan Donahue. Great-grandmother of Keagan, Logan, James, Madeleine, Connor, Genevieve and Charlotte. Margie is also survived by cherished cousins, nieces and nephews.
Margie enjoyed all four seasons of the year at her 2nd home in Rangeley, Maine for 55 years, skiing, boating, hiking and working on home improvement projects with Bill. She traveled far and wide to support her four boys and her twelve grandchildren in their sporting and other extracurricular activities. Margie established long-lasting family traditions and memories that are cherished by four generations of Gavins. In addition to caring for her family, Margie also enjoyed a successful career in Continuing Education at Babson College. Margie enjoyed a beautiful lifetime surrounded by family and friends.
Due to the current health concerns, Funeral Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marjorie's memory to Old Colony Hospice at
www.oldcolonyhospice.org/donation Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2020