JOHNSON, Marjorie "Bunny" (Daw) Of Woburn, Nov. 2. Age 95, wife of the late Melvin "Bud" Johnson. Mother of Richard A. Johnson of Woburn, William P. Johnson of ME, Janice E. White of NV, the late Robert E. Johnson, and the late Deborah E. Johnson. Sister of the late Harry W. Daw, Jr., the late Thomas C. Daw, the late Richard A. Daw, the late Eleanor Murray, and the late Dorothy L. Connors. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd. (cor. of Pleasant St.), WOBURN on Friday, Nov. 8 at 11:00 am, followed by burial at the Calvary Cemetery in Winchester. Directions and obituary at www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019