AURILIO, Marjorie K. (Hogan) Of Woburn, formerly of Medford, March 5th. Beloved wife of the late Antonio Aurilio. Devoted mother of Irene Aurilio, Joyce Cunniff, and her husband Marty, Tony Aurilio, and his wife Sandy, and Tom Aurilio, and his wife Penni. Loving Grammie of Jennifer, Marty, Kerri, Laura, Sara, Dianne, Amy, Antonia and Alyssa. Loving great-Grammie of Jayelyn, Avery, Evie, Lilli, Steven, Daniel, Anna, Cooper and Harrison. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Funeral from Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Wednesday, March 11th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Barbara Church, 138 Cambridge Rd., Woburn, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Majorie's name to the Tanner TaTa Foundation, 100 Tower Office Park, Unit F, Woburn, MA 01801. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020