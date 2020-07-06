Boston Globe Obituaries
MARJORIE K. (JOHNSTON) BACHMANN

BACHMANN, Marjorie K. (Johnston) Of Dedham, July 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Woodward Bachmann. Devoted mother of Bruce J. Bachmann and his wife, Donna, of Dedham. Grandmother of Tiffany Mastro of Dedham. Great-grandmother of Evalynn, Savanna, and Jarrod Santosuosso. Marjorie was a graduate of Memorial Hospital, Worcester and Boston University School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for 44 years at the Beth Israel Hospital, Boston. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, visiting hours will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Wednesday, July 8 from 4-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home, Thursday, July 9 at 11 a.m. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marjorie's memory to Habitat for Humanity Greater Boston, 240 Commercial St., Boston, MA 02109. (617) 423-2223. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from July 7 to July 8, 2020
