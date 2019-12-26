|
CIVITARESE, Marjorie L. (Arnott) Of Dedham, Dec 25. Beloved wife of the late Raphael Civitarese and dear mother of Paul and his wife Donna of Foxborough, Charlene Magee of Braintree, Michelle McColgan and her husband Steven of Dedham, Ann Pucillo of Franklin, and the late Marie Marsh-DePinho. Sister of the late William C. Arnott, Loretta G. Brown, Theresa E. Prejean, Sadie M. "Sally" Benson, Viola M. Neilly, Mary C. "Tina" Scott, and Robertha V. Civitarese. Also survived by 15 grand, 23 great-grand, and many great-great-grandchildren. Visitation Monday, from 10 am to noon, followed by a Funeral Service at noon, at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM, MA. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ., 1661 Worcester Rd., Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019