DRAPER, Marjorie L. "Margie" (Dunbar) In Dorchester, died December 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Draper and Joseph E. McIntyre. Loving mother of John M. and his wife Karen McIntyre of North Carolina, Linda M. Buckley and her late husband John Buckley of Quincy, Shirley A. and her husband John Husak of Brockton, and the late Mickey McIntyre. Devoted "Nana" of Monica Gentry, John McIntyre, Jr., Ian McIntyre, Jason Buckley, Eric Buckley, Margie Crowley, Michael Buckley, David Buckley, Charles Husak, and Natalie Husak-Westgate. Survived by 18 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will honor and remember Margie's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER on Thursday, January 2nd from 4-7 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 800 Columbia Rd., Dorchester on Friday morning, January 3rd at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Margie was a former secretary at St. Margaret Church and a longtime parishioner. She was also a member of the "K" Club for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margie's memory may be made to St. Margaret Church. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Funeral home handicapped accessible with ample parking.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019