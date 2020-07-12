|
LUCCI, Marjorie L. "Midge" (Landry) Of Wilmington, MA, passed away on July 12, 2020. Midge was born in Wakefield, MA, on May 1, 1931; she was the daughter of the late John and Louise (Frawley) Landry. Midge was raised in Wakefield, graduating from Wakefield High with the Class of 1949. After graduation, she was a bookkeeper for Edson Shoe in Malden. Midge married the "love of her life" John A. Lucci, of Stoneham, in 1955. They started their own family business, Lucci's Supermarket in 1956, on the corner of Lowell and Woburn Street in Wilmington. Midge worked with her husband, her mother-in-law, Assunta and her son John, III for many years. After the passing of her beloved John in 2009, she became Chairman of Lucci Realty Trust Company and President of Eastgate Liquors. She remained active in these businesses until weeks before her passing. Midge and John moved to Wilmington in 1958 and started to raise their family of five children. The times she loved most were when the family was all together; especially in Gloucester. Midge was the beloved wife of the late John A. Lucci, devoted mother of Deborah, John, III and his wife Susan all of Boston, Donna of North Reading, Brenda Bradley and her husband James of West Newbury and Kenneth of Wilmington. Loving "Nana" to Frank, Breanna, Adriana, John, IV, Michael, Madison, Brendan and Tatiana. Those children were her pride and joy. Sister of John Landry and his wife Melody and the late Thomas Landry all of Florida. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visiting Hours at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Tuesday, July 14th, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial for Midge will be held on Wednesday, July 15th, at 10:00 a.m., in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. All guests are required to wear Masks in the Funeral Home and in Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Midge's memory to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B 102, Danvers, MA 01923. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 13, 2020