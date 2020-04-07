|
|
MATHYS, Marjorie L. "Marge" (Haley) Of Westwood, MA died peacefully April 5th, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles "Charlie" Mathys for 64 years. Loving mother of Julie Robartes (Jay) of Medfield, MA, Charles Mathys (Susan) of Scottsdale, AZ and Stephen Mathys (Nancy) of Newton, MA who predeceased her. Cherished grandmother of Daniel, Erin, Andrew and Hayley Robartes and Laura (Daniel Jones), Amy and Kelley Mathys. Marge was one of nine children and is survived by four siblings and many loving nieces and nephews.
Marjorie was born in Rangeley, ME on June 9, 1930 to Dorothy T. (Brown) and Errol "John" H. Haley. Marge graduated from Rangeley High and was both the valedictorian and the best athlete in her class starring in basketball. After high school, she attended Gorham Teachers College for one year but quickly switched to Nursing. She earned her RN at Portland Medical Center in Maine and graduated from Boston University with a BS in Nursing.
Marge met Charlie while studying at B.U. and they were married February 11, 1956. Marge and Charlie raised their family in Westwood, MA and after retirement spent their winters in Naples, FL.
Marge was a member of the Westwood Garden Club for more than 50 years and gardening and flowers held a special place in her heart. She was an avid tennis player, competing in many social events in both Westwood and in later years in Naples, Florida. She was also an accomplished quilter, making quilts for her grandchildren. Her most recent hobby was Mahjong. She spent hours recruiting people to play in weekly matches and teaching her grandchildren to play by the time they were 10 years old.
Marge also loved to travel and spent time visiting all the major national parks in the United States and Canada. She enjoyed visiting cathedrals and museums throughout Europe that housed the masterpieces of Monet and others.
Due to Coronavirus, a Celebration of Life will be held in Westwood, MA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Carroll Center for the Blind. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2020