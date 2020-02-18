|
LIBBY, Marjorie Of Gloucester, formerly of Arlington, MA, York and Kittery, ME on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Loving mother of Douglas Koretsky & his wife Angela Tseng of Pepperell, Karen Amy Koretsky of Gloucester and Stuart Koretsky of ME. Adored grandmother of Rachel, Michael, Adam and Dova. Dear daughter of the late Helen (Mayer) Libby & Leland Forrest Libby, sister of the late Donald Libby. Marjorie graduated from Braintree High School and matriculated at Boston University, where she received a B.S. in Nursing. Marjorie was an R.N. at Boston Floating Hospital, where she cared for infants during the polio epidemic of 1955. At Floating, she met her husband to be: Dr. Irving Bennett Koretsky. During their engagement Marjorie converted to Judaism. Marjorie remained a practicing Jew for the rest of her life. Marjorie's successful career was centered on the health and well-being of all. In her 40's, Marjorie returned to school and earned her Masters in Education from Northeastern University with an emphasis on Counseling and Public Health, and she continued on to Harvard University to pursue a PhD in Administration with an emphasis on Planning and Social Policy. Marjorie's professional years were spent as a Pediatric Charge nurse at Symmes Hospital in Arlington, Dean of Allied Health Professions at Northeastern University, Program Consultant to the Ministry of Health in the Persian Gulf; Director at Pima Community College in Tucson, AZ, Executive Director for COPE in Tucson, AZ; Director of US Programs for Project Hope in Millwood, VA to the Executive Director of AIDS Seacoast Response in Portsmouth, NH. Marjorie was elegant, brilliant and engaging. She advocated for the underserved throughout her life. Marjorie loved art, music and literature. Her greatest joys were being active, talking to children, and caring for animals. She volunteered for the civil rights movement, METCO, and the education system at her synagogue, Beth El in Belmont, MA. In her retirement, Marjorie created a prolific collection of acrylic and oil paintings. She loved spending time with her four grandchildren, walking along the coast, riding her bike, tending a garden, visiting Star Island and exploring the beauty of the New England Landscape. Marjorie's family takes comfort in knowing that she gave of heart and mind generously by helping anyone she could and left a legacy of kindness and caring. We hope you honor Marjorie by practicing random acts of kindness. Services in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Friday, Feb. 21 at 12 noon. Memorial observance will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Star Island Annual Fund, Morton-Benedict House, 30 Middle Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801. https://starisland.thankyou4caring.org/donate Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020