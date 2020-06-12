|
NOONAN, Marjorie Locke Age 71, of North Falmouth, passed away in her home on Sunday, June 7, 2020, surrounded by family and her beloved husband, J. Peter Noonan.
She is survived by her sister Mary Mohan and her husband James of Osterville, her brother Vincent and his wife Penny of Hingham, her brother Charles and his wife Ann of North Reading and her sister Jeanne Foley, wife of the late John Foley of Albany, NY. She was predeceased by her sister Christine, who was married to Paul Harrington of Boston. Margie was a loving stepmother to J. Peter Noonan, Jr. and his wife Wendy of Milton, the late Michael Noonan and his wife Sue of Marion, Sarah Cicchini and her husband Mark of North Falmouth, Christopher Noonan and his wife Pam of Milton and Paul Noonan and his wife Wendy of Easton. She considered Peter's siblings as her own: Alice and her husband Robert F. X. Hart of Charlestown, Susan and her husband David Perry of Portland, ME, J.Timothy Noonan and his wife Bonnie of Duxbury, and Laurence and his wife Luzanne of North Easton.
She was very generous to and will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marjorie was a graduate of Fontbonne Academy and Regis College. She was a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston and also taught in the Milton Public Schools for many years. She successfully developed and owned gas stations in Falmouth, Dennis and Nantucket. She was an active member of St. Elizabeth Seton Parish and instituted the Cancer Support Group and helped raise considerable funds for the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
A private Funeral Mass was celebrated on Thursday in St. Elizabeth Seton Church with interment in North Falmouth Cemetery. A Celebration of her Life will be held for her many friends, at a later date to be announced. Donations in her name may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, WEST BRIDGEWATER. For online guestbook, visit www.russellpicafuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020