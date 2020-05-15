|
McINERNY, Marjorie (Smith) Age 91, of Dedham, MA, passed away on May 13, 2020. Wife of the late Atty. George F. McInerny. Beloved mother to James P. McInerny and his wife Linnie Freeman of Houston, TX, Timothy A. McInerny and his wife Betsey Eltonhead of Concord, MA, and Beth McHugh and her husband Shaun of Boston, MA. Also lovingly survived by her two grandsons, Jack & Robert. Born and raised in Dedham, MA, she graduated from Dedham High School in 1947. Marjorie was smart, hard-working, inquisitive and caring. While working at the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds, she met George McInerny, the love of her life. While George was finishing law school in Boston, Marjorie moved to New York City for adventure and exploration, working as an agent for TWA. She married George at St. Patrick's Cathedral in April 1953, and moved to Boston before heading to Washington, DC, and ultimately back home to Dedham, where she met wonderful friends, neighbors and co-workers. An accomplished cook and ice cream enthusiast, Marjorie provided her family and friends with many delicious meals, including her signature Buche de Noel. Always curious about the world, she loved travel, reading, and keeping up with current events. As a young woman, Marjorie was a great athlete. She enjoyed skiing and swimming and remained active throughout her life. Marjorie, Mom, Grandmother, Nana and Mrs. McInerny will be remembered for her incredible energy, love of her family and their friends, and the creation of lasting holiday traditions and memories. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, Funeral Services and a Celebration of Marjorie's Life are private. Interment will be at Brookdale Cemetery. Donations in memory of Marjorie, a cancer survivor and avid reader, may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center or Friends of the Dedham Public Library. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020