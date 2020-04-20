|
KEANE, Marjorie P. "Margie" (Duran) Of Woburn, April 19th, at eighty-eight years of age. Beloved wife of the late William A. "Bill" Keane. Cherished mother of Karen E. Murphy of Stoneham, Teresa B. Keane of Woburn, John J. Keane, his wife Mary Jane of Chelmsford, David J. Keane of Woburn and sadly the late Edward G. and William A. Keane Jr. Very dear sister of the late Catherine Masterson, Peter Duran, Doris Sheety, Joseph Duran, Charlena Buitkus, Charles Duran and Ethel Lang. Loving grandmother of Kevin Murphy, his wife Adrienne of GA., Morgan Murphy of CT, Christopher Keane of Woburn, the late Shane Murphy and five great-grandchildren. Also lovingly devoted by all her nieces, nephews, great and grand. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. 781 - 933 - 0400 lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020