QUINN, Marjorie (Mansour) AKA Marge, Mamalina, Nana Banana, age 97, died at home in Lehigh Acres, Florida after a brief illness. She was born in Boston and raised in West Roxbury. She graduated in 1939 at age 16 and continued her studies at the Boston Clerical School. During WWII, she worked at MIT in a lab devoted to chemical warfare. She also volunteered at the USO, where her energy was devoted to maintaining the morale of soldiers away from home in Boston. She was married for 22 years and raised 4 children in Needham. After her retirement, she initially moved to Port Charlotte, Florida. Eventually, she settled in Sarasota. She devoted her time to volunteer work in her local community as well as the Senior Friendship Center, where she taught exercise classes for 9 years. Eventually, she became a "snowbird," dividing her time between living with her daughters. In the winter, she lived in Lehigh Acres. In the spring, she returned to New England to live with her eldest daughter in Milford, CT. She was predeceased by brothers Webster and James Mansour and sister Dorothy Mansour. She is survived by her brother George Mansour, Jr., son Kenneth Dreisbach, daughters Victoria Dreisbach, Susan Sloat (Stephen), Diana Cintron (Edwin), granddaughter Mallory Drake (Jordan Hendrix), grandson Nicholas Dreisbach, nieces, nephews, and friend of 93 years, Mary McCarthy. A Funeral Mass celebrating her life will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 25 Avery St., Dedham, on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11AM, followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe from July 18 to July 19, 2020