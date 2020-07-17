Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Parish
25 Avery St.
Dedham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARJORIE QUINN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARJORIE (MANSOUR) QUINN


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARJORIE (MANSOUR) QUINN Obituary
QUINN, Marjorie (Mansour) AKA Marge, Mamalina, Nana Banana, age 97, died at home in Lehigh Acres, Florida after a brief illness. She was born in Boston and raised in West Roxbury. She graduated in 1939 at age 16 and continued her studies at the Boston Clerical School. During WWII, she worked at MIT in a lab devoted to chemical warfare. She also volunteered at the USO, where her energy was devoted to maintaining the morale of soldiers away from home in Boston. She was married for 22 years and raised 4 children in Needham. After her retirement, she initially moved to Port Charlotte, Florida. Eventually, she settled in Sarasota. She devoted her time to volunteer work in her local community as well as the Senior Friendship Center, where she taught exercise classes for 9 years. Eventually, she became a "snowbird," dividing her time between living with her daughters. In the winter, she lived in Lehigh Acres. In the spring, she returned to New England to live with her eldest daughter in Milford, CT. She was predeceased by brothers Webster and James Mansour and sister Dorothy Mansour. She is survived by her brother George Mansour, Jr., son Kenneth Dreisbach, daughters Victoria Dreisbach, Susan Sloat (Stephen), Diana Cintron (Edwin), granddaughter Mallory Drake (Jordan Hendrix), grandson Nicholas Dreisbach, nieces, nephews, and friend of 93 years, Mary McCarthy. A Funeral Mass celebrating her life will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 25 Avery St., Dedham, on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11AM, followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery.

View the online memorial for Marjorie (Mansour) QUINN
Published in The Boston Globe from July 18 to July 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARJORIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -