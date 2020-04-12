Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Resources
More Obituaries for MARJORIE RAUSEO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARJORIE RAUSEO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARJORIE RAUSEO Obituary
RAUSEO, Marjorie Of Tewksbury, at 93 years of age. Passed away on April 10, 2020 in Billerica from natural causes. Beloved wife of 72 years to Donald A. Rauseo. Daughter of the late Walter and Margaret Overlan. Loving mother of Richard (Joan) of Coarsegold, CA, Robert (Mary Kay), James (Deborah), the late Kenneth (Patricia), and Keith (Maura), all of Tewksbury. Cherished sister of Patricia (Overlan) McLaughlin (Stephen) of Dracut. Devoted grandmother of Sherry Fiore (Nicolas), Nicole Zwirek (Stffan),Thomas Rauseo (Jessica), Julie Rauseo, Joseph Rauseo, Sheila Christian (Nicolas), Jefferson Rauseo (Coryana), Matthew Rauseo and Benjamin Rauseo. Dear great-grandmother of Emma, Cordelia, Hunter, and Max. Treasured aunt of John McLaughlin and Karen (McLaughlin) Mercado (Michael). Visiting Hours: Immediate Services will be private, due to current restrictions, and interment will be at Tewksbury Cemetery. A Funeral Mass will be scheduled later in the year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or to a . For more information, visit Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, TEWKSBURY, MA farmeranddee.com

View the online memorial for Marjorie RAUSEO
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARJORIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -