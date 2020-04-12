|
RAUSEO, Marjorie Of Tewksbury, at 93 years of age. Passed away on April 10, 2020 in Billerica from natural causes. Beloved wife of 72 years to Donald A. Rauseo. Daughter of the late Walter and Margaret Overlan. Loving mother of Richard (Joan) of Coarsegold, CA, Robert (Mary Kay), James (Deborah), the late Kenneth (Patricia), and Keith (Maura), all of Tewksbury. Cherished sister of Patricia (Overlan) McLaughlin (Stephen) of Dracut. Devoted grandmother of Sherry Fiore (Nicolas), Nicole Zwirek (Stffan),Thomas Rauseo (Jessica), Julie Rauseo, Joseph Rauseo, Sheila Christian (Nicolas), Jefferson Rauseo (Coryana), Matthew Rauseo and Benjamin Rauseo. Dear great-grandmother of Emma, Cordelia, Hunter, and Max. Treasured aunt of John McLaughlin and Karen (McLaughlin) Mercado (Michael). Visiting Hours: Immediate Services will be private, due to current restrictions, and interment will be at Tewksbury Cemetery. A Funeral Mass will be scheduled later in the year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or to a . For more information, visit Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, TEWKSBURY, MA farmeranddee.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2020